BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 13 C-Rad AB:
* Q4 net sales 27.3 million Swedish crowns ($3 million) versus 20.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 order intake 41.9 million crowns versus 26.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 4.4 million crowns versus loss 6.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9094 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: