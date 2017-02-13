Feb 13 Co-operative Bank Plc
* Board commencing sale process and considering options to
build capital
* Considerable progress in delivering turnaround plan,
including rebuild of a retail banking proposition differentiated
by distinctive values and ethic
* Also considering ways to raise equity capital from
existing and new capital providers and a potential liability
management exercise of its outstanding public debt
* Has engaged BofA Merrill lynch and ubs investment bank for
both of these activities
