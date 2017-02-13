Feb 13 Co-operative Bank Plc

* Board commencing sale process and considering options to build capital

* Considerable progress in delivering turnaround plan, including rebuild of a retail banking proposition differentiated by distinctive values and ethic

* Also considering ways to raise equity capital from existing and new capital providers and a potential liability management exercise of its outstanding public debt

* Has engaged BofA Merrill lynch and ubs investment bank for both of these activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)