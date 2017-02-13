Feb 13 Lundin Petroleum Ab
* Oil discovery in the Filicudi prospect in the southern
barents sea
* Wells are located in pl533 approximately 40 km southwest
of johan castberg and 30 km northwest of alta and gohta
discoveries on loppa high in southern barents sea
* Lundin and Aker BP each hold 35 pct stakes in PL 533, DEA
holds 30 pct
* Well encountered a gross 129 metres hydrocarbon column of
high quality sandstone reservoir characteristics, with 63 metres
of oil and 66 metres gas in jurassic and triassic targets
* Gross resource estimate for filicudi discovery is between
35 and 100 million barrels of oil equivalents (mmboe)
* Well results indicate significant upside potential that
require further appraisal drilling
* Filicudi is on trend with johan castberg discovery, with
resources of approximately 500 mmboe, in similar reservoir
intervals
* Multiple additional prospects have been identified on
filicudi trend within pl533 with total gross unrisked
prospective resource potential for trend of up to 700 mmboe
* Partnership is considering drilling of up to two
additional prospects in 2017
* There are two independent high graded prospects within
pl533, hufsa containing gross unrisked prospective resources of
285 mmboe and hurri with gross unrisked prospective resources of
218 mmboe
* Success at filicudi has reduced risk and both prospects
carry a 25 percent chance of success. Semisubmersible drilling
rig leiv eiriksson will after completion of well on filicudi
prospect in pl533 move to gohta discovery in pl492 to drill a
second delineation well on this discovery
* Lundin norway is operator of both pl533 and pl492 and
holds a 35 percent and 40 percent working interest in these
respective licences
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)