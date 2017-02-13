BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 13 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:
* Was granted 1.9 million euros ($2.02 million) in non-dilutive funding from the Walloon Region
* Funding allows company to advance two ongoing research programs and covers up to 50 pct of total value of both projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: