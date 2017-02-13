UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 Kinetic Engineering Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 48.5 million rupees versus loss 2.1 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 195.7 million rupees versus 154.5 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2l6xeR3 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources