UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Ltd:
* Dec quarter loss 76.7 million rupees versus loss 92.5 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 209.9 million rupees versus 218.5 million rupees year ago
* Says appointed Amit Jain as CFO
* Says appointed Abhishek Jaiswal as CEO Source text: bit.ly/2kBRSVz Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources