UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 Mauritius Oil Refineries Ltd:
* H1 ended Dec 2016 group profit before taxation of 40.8 million rupees versus 31.9 million rupees year ago
* H1 group revenue of 660.6 million rupees versus 671.5 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2laRWi6 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources