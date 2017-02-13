BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 13 Al Maidan Clinic for Oral Health Services Company
* Nine-month net profit 4 million dinars versus 3.1 million dinars year ago
* Nine-month operating revenue 28.4 million dinars versus 25.3 million dinars year ago Source: (bit.ly/2kC7KY0) Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: