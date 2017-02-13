Feb 13 Zosano Pharma Corp
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel
transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the
Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine
* 41.5% of patients experienced freedom from pain at 2 hours
versus. 14.3% for placebo
* 3.8mg dose achieved significance in secondary endpoints of
pain freedom at 45 minutes
* Zosano Pharma Corp - lead product candidate, M207,
achieved both co-primary endpoints in recently completed Zotrip
trial
* Zosano Pharma Corp - M207 was well-tolerated with no
serious adverse events
