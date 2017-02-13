Feb 13 Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil
said on Monday:
* It added 0.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent to proved
reserves in 2016;
* Lukoil's reserve replacement ratio reached 81 percent for
proved hydrocarbon reserves, including 85 percent for crude oil;
* As of Dec. 31, 2016, company's proved hydrocarbon reserves
under SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) standards
totaled 16.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, of which 76
percent was crude oil;
* Lukoil's proved hydrocarbon reserves life is 20 years
based on 2016 production volume.
Source text:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)