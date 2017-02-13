Feb 13 Superior Plus Corp

* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy distribution platform

* Superior Plus Corp - deal for $412 million

* Superior Plus Corp - deal expected to provide annual synergies of at least $20 million

* Superior Plus Corp - deal to provide double digit accretion to AOCF per share including expected synergies

* Superior Plus - co has ability to finance 100 pct of purchase price with available room on its credit facility and additional commitments received

* Superior Plus Corp - annual run rate synergies are expected to be fully realized within 24 to 36 months from closing of transaction

* Superior Plus - depending on market conditions, co may consider additional long-term debt financing alternatives to reduce draw on credit facilities

* Superior Plus Corp - on a pro forma basis, transaction would result in an approximate 20 pct increase in EBITDA of Superior's Energy distribution business