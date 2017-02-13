EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
Feb 13 NRG Energy Inc :
* NRG Energy announces cooperation agreement with Elliott Management and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Says funds affiliated with Elliott have economic exposure to an aggregate of approximately 6.9% of co's common stock
* NRG Energy - funds affiliated with Bluescape beneficially own an aggregate of 2.5% of company's common stock
* NRG Energy Inc - Howard Cosgrove and Edward R. Muller have announced their retirement from NRG board of directors
* NRG Energy Inc - Lawrence Coben, a director of company, was named chairman of board as Cosgrove's successor
* Says in addition, NRG has formed a five-person ad hoc committee of board - business review committee
* NRG Energy Inc - C. John Wilder and Barry Smitherman have been appointed to board
* NRG Energy Inc - committee will be chaired by Wilder
* NRG Energy Inc - pursuant to cooperation agreements, Elliott and Bluescape have each agreed to customary standstill, voting, and other provisions
* NRG Energy - committee will work closely with co to comprehensively review and make specific recommendations to board in four key areas
* NRG Energy says key areas include operational and cost excellence initiatives, potential portfolio and/or asset de-consolidations, dispositions and broader strategic initiatives
* NRG Energy Inc - Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc and Goldman Sachs And Co. are serving as financial advisors to company
