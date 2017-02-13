Feb 13 Zh International Holdings Ltd

* Bureau informed henan xinming bidding results in relation to land use rights of five land parcels concerned in auction were cancelled

* Bureau further requested henan xinming to submit application for refund of security deposit of rmb1.47 billion which was paid at time of bidding

* Cancellation of acquisition and arrangement of financial assistance will not have any material adverse impact on existing business operations