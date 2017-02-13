Feb 13 Monument Mining Ltd

* Monument enters mou for Bisie North Tin and Gold prospect

* Monument - should co choose to exercise option in acquiring further 30% ownership in next 6-month period, an additional 20 million shares will be issued