Feb 13 Pultegroup Inc
* on February 10, 2017, the board of directors of the
company adopted amended and restated by-laws, effective the same
date - SEC filing
* Amendment to change voting standard for election of
directors in uncontested elections from plurality standard to
majority standard
* Amendment permits shareholder, group of up to 20
shareholders, owning 3% or more continuously least 3 yrs to
nominate director nominees
* nomination can constitute up to the greater of two
individuals or 20% of the number of the company's directors then
serving
Source (bit.ly/2kCpmmG)
