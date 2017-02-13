Feb 14 NZX Ltd :
* FY revenue from ordinary activities $NZ77.544 million, up
6.0%
* FY profit attributable NZ$9.2 million, down 23.9 percent
* Total 2016 dividend $NZ 0.0600 per share
* " Board has made good progress in its search for a new
ceo"
* NZX expects full year 2017 EBITDA to be in the range of
nz$27.0 million to NZ$30.0 million
* The NZX board has declared a final dividend of 3.0 cents
per share
* "Continuing volatility in the global outlook causes us to
take a cautious view on markets at this early stage of 2017"
* See improved outlook for agri business in 2017 as
commodity prices pick up after a difficult 2016
* Full year 2017 expected growth in EBITDA of 20% to 33%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: