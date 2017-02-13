UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 China Shun Ke Long Holdings Ltd
* Sale and purchase agreement, transactions contemplated thereunder and offer having been approved by shareholders of Xi'an Minsheng
* Refers to sale and purchase of shares of co and possible mandatory unconditional cash offer by Dakin Securities on behalf of CCOOP International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources