Feb 13 (Reuters) -

* Teva said to weigh options for branded generics to reduce debt - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Business could be valued at several billion dollars, and Teva may also consider spinning off the unit - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Teva's primary focus is finding a new chief executive officer after Erez Vigodman stepped down suddenly earlier this month - Bloomberg,citing source

* Teva may also opt to sell other non-core assets, such as its active pharmaceutical ingredients business - Bloomberg citing sources

Source : bloom.bg/2lHiR1Z