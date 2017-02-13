Feb 13 Primi sui Motori SpA:

* Launches capital increase for up to 4 million euros ($4.24 million)

* To issue up to 2.3 million shares in one or more tranches by Dec. 31, 2018

* Newly issued shares to be offered for subscription in a private placement

* Board approves a bond issue program for up to nominal 9.5 million euros

* Bonds will have the duration of six years and will bear an interest for the fixed annual gross rate of 5.5 percent