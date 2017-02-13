Feb 13 CBIZ Inc
* CBIZ -On February 9, 2017, board authorized continuation
of company's share repurchase program
* Continuation authorization renews 5 million share
authorization currently in place which expires on March 31, 2017
* CBIZ Inc - Has authorized purchase of up to 5 million
additional shares of its outstanding common stock
* CBIZ - Anticipates obtaining all funds to purchase shares
under repurchase program from operating cash flow and by
borrowing under its credit facility
Source text: [bit.ly/2lJjPM1]
