Feb 13 Crown Castle International Corp
* Crown castle raises additional term loans and extends
maturity of existing facilities
* Crown castle international corp - credit facility consists
of a $2.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility
* Crown castle international corp says proceeds of
additional term loans were used to repay outstanding borrowings
under revolver
* Crown castle international - borrowed $500 million of
additional tranche a term loans; extended maturity date to jan
21, 2022 on senior unsecured credit facility
* Crown castle - facility also consists of, after giving
effect to incurrence of additional term loans, $2.5 billion
senior unsecured term loan a facility
