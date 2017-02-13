Feb 14 Cochlear Ltd :

* Cochlear ltd says half-year profit attributable to members A$111.367 million versus A$94.0 million last year

* For fy17, cochlear continues to expect net profit to be within a range of $210-225 million, an increase of around 10-20% on fy16

* Hy total revenue A$ 609.2 million versus A$558.1 million

* Cochlear continues to target a dividend payout ratio of around 70% of net profit

* Chinese central government tender units now expected to be below fy16 levels with next tender expected during q3 for second half 2017

* Expect research and development expenditure for fy17 to be similar to fy16

* Forecasting a weighted average AUD/USD fx rate of 75 cents for fy17 versus 73 cents in fy16

* Directors declared an interim dividend of $1.30 per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: