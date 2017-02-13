Feb 14 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation
Limited
* qtrly net interest income was 7% lower at s$1.25 billion
* qtrly net allowances for loans and other assets of s$305
million for quarter were 57% above s$193 million in 4q15.
* for q4 of 2016 ("4q16"), net profit after tax was s$789
million, an 18% decrease from same quarter last year
* operating environment in 2016 continued to be challenging
* group's common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio as at
31 december 2016, was 14.7%
* total net allowances for loans and other assets were s$726
million in fy16, as compared to s$488 million a year ago
* board has proposed a final tax-exempt dividend of 18 cents
per share, bringing fy16 total dividend to 36 cents per share
* "looking ahead, while headwinds facing broad economy are
likely to persist"
* "confident that we are well-positioned to support our
valued customers through this difficult period"
* there continued to be stresses particularly within oil &
gas sector which drove increases in non-performing loans and
allowances
* "uncertain outlook and depressed oil prices particularly
impacted oil and gas support services sector"
