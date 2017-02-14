BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 14 National Veterinary Care Ltd :
* NVL announces further acquisitions
* Each practice generates average annualised revenue of above AU$1.95 million
* These acquisitions are expected to be earnings per share accretive in 2017 fiscal year.
* Total cash consideration to be paid for australian acquisitions equals AU$4.0 million
* Total cash consideration to be paid for new zealand acquisitions equals NZ$3.48 million
* New Zealand acquisitions expected to deliver annualised revenue and ebit of NZ$4.40 million and NZ$0.69 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: