Feb 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Says co, j. Michael pearson and pershing square capital
management and william ackman entered into a litigation
management agreement
* Valeant - pursuant to litigation management agreement,
valeant parties and pershing square parties agreed to certain
provisions with respect to management of a litigation
* Valeant - litigation relates to the putative class action
pending in the united states district court for the central
district of california
* Valeant - agreement will terminate on nov 1, 2017 if
stipulation of settlement with regards to california action has
not been executed by that date
* Valeant - litigation agreement to terminate on nov 1, 2017
if stipulation of settlement related to california action has
not been executed by that date
* Valeant - in addition to agreements set out with respect
to allergan litigation, litigation management agreement includes
undertaking by pershing square parties
* Valeant- first $10 million in legal fees, litigation
expenses after date of litigation management deal for allergan
litigation to be paid 50% by valeant, 50% by pershing square
* Valeant - undertaking by pershing square parties to
forbear from commencing action that arise out of, or relate to,
claims alleged or facts asserted in allergan litigation
* Valeant - pershing square capital management is the
investment advisor to funds that beneficially owned 7.8% of
common stock as of feb. 13, 2017
* Valeant - in connection with entrance into litigation
management agreement, valeant parties and pershing square
parties entered into mutual release of claims
