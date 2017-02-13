Feb 13 Gilead Sciences Inc :

* Gilead presents new phase 2 data on Bictegravir, an investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor for the treatment of HIV

* Bictegravir in combination with FTC/TAF showed 97 percent rates of virologic suppression in phase 2 study

* Gilead Sciences - phase 3 studies evaluating a single tablet HIV regimen of Bictegravir and FTC/TAF now fully enrolled; data expected later this year