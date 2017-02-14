EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 14 ZTE Corp :
* Updated information in relation to export restrictions by U.S. Commerce Department
* Company is negotiating with U.S. Commerce Department, U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Treasury on settlement issues
* Outcome of negotitations expected to result in penalties imposed on company by relevant U.S. government departments
* Outcome of settlement issues still remains uncertain, will likely have material impact on financial conditions and operating results of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.