Feb 14 Gategroup Holding AG :

* Successfully raised 300 million Swiss francs ($298.86 million) through issuance of a fixed rate 5-year senior bond with a final maturity on Feb. 28, 2022

* Bond with a coupon of 3 percent p.a. has been issued by gategroup Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. and is guaranteed by its parent company gategroup Holding AG

* Settlement date of bonds is Feb. 28, 2017