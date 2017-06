Feb 14 Aktia Bank Abp:

* Net interest income decreased by 3 pct and amounted to 23.0 million euros ($24.4 million) versus 23.7 million euros

* Q4 group's operating profit was 8.6 million euros versus 11.1 million euros

* Q4 net commission income increased by 6 pct to 20.1 million euros from 18.9 million euros year ago

* Operating profit for 2017 is estimated to be lower than in 2016, as no larger one-time gains are expected

* Board of directors proposes a dividend of 0.60 euro per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9420 euros)