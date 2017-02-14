BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 14 Carmat SA:
* Solid cash position of 31.2 million euros ($33.13 million) at December 31, 2016
* FY net loss of 23 million euros versus loss of 17.6 million euros year ago
* FY operating income 262,994 euros versus 14,350 euros year ago
* Recorded no revenue in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: