Feb 14 Be Think Solve Execute SpA:
* Says acquires 60 pct in FIMAS GmbH, a Frankfurt-based
niche consulting firm
* The acquisition of FIMAS has been finalised through
"targit GmbH", the existing subsidiary of Be in Germany
* The purchase price for 60 pct share capital was set at
1.24 million euros ($1.32 million)
* The agreement foresees an option to acquire the residual
40 pct in two further steps: 30 pct by May 2021 and 10 pct by
May 2024
($1 = 0.9414 euros)
