* End-Q4 order backlog 1.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($167
million), 615 million crowns scheduled for delivery in 2017
* Q4 revenue 241 million, up 23 pct from 197 million crowns
in Q4-15
* Q4 EBITDA profit 7.0 million crowns versus loss 67.8
million crowns year ago
* Says is now well positioned to generate double digit
revenue growth and deliver attractive margins in 2017
* Is confident company will deliver a positive operating
profit in 2017
* Says will not be able to deliver a positive cash flow
operations in 2017
* Says will have a positive operating cash flow in 2018 when
the Slovenia payment is due
