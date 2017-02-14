AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 14 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :
* VIIV phase III results dolutegravir & rilpivirine
* Announces detailed positive phase III results for investigational two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine for HIV treatment
* In sword studies, two-drug regimen showed comparable efficacy to three- or four-drug regimens in virologically suppressed patients
* Headline results were announced in December 2016
* Use of dolutegravir and rilpivirine as a two-drug regimen for hiv-1 maintenance therapy is investigational and not approved anywhere in world Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.