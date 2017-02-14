BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 14 Moberg Pharma Ab (Publ)
* Q4 net sales sek 89.4 million (53.7)
* Q4 ebitda sek 12.0 million (4.0)
* Q4 net profit after tax SEK -2.5 million (0.4)
* Says additional tax bookings related to transactions resulted in a negative net profit after tax in Q4. Says company has deferred tax assets and corporate tax paid was therefore is insignificant
* Proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2016 financial year
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders