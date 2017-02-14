Feb 14 Gaming Innovation Group Inc:
* Q4 revenue 21.5 million euros ($22.8 million)versus 6.4
million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA profit 3.9 million euros versus loss 1.8 million
euros year ago
* Sees 2017 revenues above 120 million euros
* Sees increased marketing costs in 2017
* Considers using Nordic bond market to finance future
acquisitions, and will contemplate to arrange fixed income
investor meetings
* Says to invest in active real money players to increase
volume and future earnings
* Says to develop IGC-platform to sign larger and
established cleints
