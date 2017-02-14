Feb 14 Cemat A/S:

* Topsil GlobalWafers A/S warns termination of tenancy agreement with Cemat ’70 S.A.

* Topsil GlobalWafers announced that will stop all productions in Poland, around end September 2017

* Topsil GlobalWafers has informed Cemat A/S that they also expect to terminate its tenancy agreement with Cemat ’70

* Topsil GlobalWafers' plans are still not settled in details, however, termination of tenancy agreement with Cemat ’70 is expected only to have minor negative impact on 2017 results

