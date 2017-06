Feb 14 African Bank Ltd:

* Overall balance sheet of bank remains strong, with advances well provided for, high capital adequacy and cash holdings of 12.9 bln rand at Sept. 30, 2016

* As of Sept. 30, 2016, CET1 ratio of 31.5 pct, leverage ratio of 20.6 pct, liquidity coverage ratio of 198 pct, net stable funding ratio of 192 pct at bank level