Feb 14 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 728.3 million rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 16.81 billion rupees

* net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 14.25 billion rupees

* says approved issue of ncds worth 2 billion rupees