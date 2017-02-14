BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 14 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 728.3 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 16.81 billion rupees
* net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 14.25 billion rupees
* says approved issue of ncds worth 2 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2l386rW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: