Feb 14 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd
* Q4 profit reached US$38.2 million, an increase of 28.1%
over 3q 2016 and up by 83.1% compared to 4Q 2015
* Qtrly revenue reached another all-time high of US$194.0
million, up by 4.7% over 3Q 2016 and an increase of 39.2% over
4Q 2015
* Sees Q1 2017 gross margin to be around 29%
* Sees revenue to be between US$182 million and US$183
million in Q1 2017
* Fully expect 2017 will be another year of strong growth
* Expect demand will continue for virtually all segments
focus on
* "We expect that our overall selling price will improve and
our margin will grow over time"
Source text ID: (bit.ly/2kO4lrS)
Further company coverage: