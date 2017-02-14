BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 14 Natco Pharma Ltd:
* Dec quarter consol net profit 1.95 billion rupees
* Natco pharma ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 818.4 million rupees
* Dec quarter consol net sales 6.43 billion rupees
* Declared second interim dividend of inr 6 per share
* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 369.3 million rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 2.75 billion rupees
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders