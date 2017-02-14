Feb 14 Natco Pharma Ltd:

* Dec quarter consol net profit 1.95 billion rupees

* Natco pharma ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 818.4 million rupees

* Dec quarter consol net sales 6.43 billion rupees

* Declared second interim dividend of inr 6 per share

* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 369.3 million rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 2.75 billion rupees