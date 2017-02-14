BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 14 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Dec quarter consol net profit 14.72 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 79.13 billion rupees
* consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol profit was 17.83 billion rupees
* consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 15.45 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 71.22 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2lKkWKy) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: