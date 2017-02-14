Feb 14 Semiconductor Manufacturing International
Corp
* Net profit for period attributable to SMIC was $104.0
million in 4Q16, as compared to $113.6 million in 3Q16
* In first quarter revenue expected to decline by 2% to 4%
QOQ
* Revenue was $814.8 million in 4Q16, an increase of 5.2%
QOQ from $774.8 million in 3Q16
* In first quarter co expects gross margin to range from 25%
to 28%
* Target revenue growth of 20% yoy, gross margin of mid to
high-20's% and EBITDA margin of high-30's% for 2017
