Feb 14 Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 10.3 percent to 35.5 million ADS

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.0 percent to 1.1 million shares - SEC filing

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Univar Inc by 19.8 percent to 18.2 million shares

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd - Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lLaYJL Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g728HI