UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 14 Amazon India :
* Amazon india to expand customer service facilities in India Source text - (In line with its commitment to raise the bar for online shopping experience in India and offer customers' unmatched convenience Amazon Development Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd. today announced the opening of two Customer Service facilities-one each in Coimbatore and Noida.) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources