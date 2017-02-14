Feb 14 Solar Alliance Energy Inc :
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - expects to record a profit of
approximately $26,211 for month of January 2017
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - will record a loss for q4 2016
* Solar Alliance Energy - continues to make positive
progress on transaction, announced on Jan 17 to sell interest in
various wind assets for $1.35 million
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - for month of December 2016,
company expects to record a profit of approximately $54,226
