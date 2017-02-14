Feb 14 ENL Land Ltd:

* H1 ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 311.6 million rupees versus 40.9 million rupees year ago

* H1 turnover of 5.63 billion rupees versus 1.36 billion rupees year ago

* Says group is expected to show increased profits from operations for the full year

* Says in spite of negative impact brought about by Sept 2016 adjustment to NMH, profit for year is expected to be better than last year’s Source : bit.ly/2lbQPiz Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)