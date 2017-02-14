UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 14 Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd
* Says resignation of Jay Prakash Verma from the post of chief financial officer of the company was approved
* Says board of directors has also appointed Pushpendra Singh Chauhan as chief financial officer of the company. Source text - (bit.ly/2lbMSdU) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources