Feb 14 UK's Office of Communications:
* Ofcom has now, following investigation, determined that
there are reasonable grounds for believing that Plusnet
contravened GC11.1 of the general conditions
* Ofcom notified Plusnet under section 96A of the
Communications Act 2003 for period between May 26 2011 and Sept.
3 2015 in respect of the contravention
* Reasonable grounds to believe that Plusnet contravened GC
11.1 by overcharging customers in time period
