Feb 14 UK's Office of Communications:

* Ofcom has now, following investigation, determined that there are reasonable grounds for believing that Plusnet contravened GC11.1 of the general conditions

* Ofcom notified Plusnet under section 96A of the Communications Act 2003 for period between May 26 2011 and Sept. 3 2015 in respect of the contravention

* Reasonable grounds to believe that Plusnet contravened GC 11.1 by overcharging customers in time period