Feb 14 ChemoCentryx Inc
* Vifor Pharma and ChemoCentryx announce expansion of
avacopan agreement for rare renal diseases
* ChemoCentryx Inc - vifor pharma has gained rights to
commercialize avacopan in Asia, including Japan and Middle-East
* ChemoCentryx Inc - ChemoCentryx retains all rights in
united states and china
* ChemoCentryx Inc - agreement gives Vifor Pharma rights to
commercialize Avacopan for orphan, rare renal diseases in all
markets outside U.S. , China
* ChemoCentryx Inc - will receive an upfront cash commitment
of usd 20 million in return for new rights, plus tiered
double-digit royalties on potential net sales
* ChemoCentryx Inc - upfront cash commitment is in addition
to usd 85 million upfront paid under original May 2016 licensing
agreement
