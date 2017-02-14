(Refiles to add two last bullet points on payment options)

Feb 14 House of Friends AB (publ):

* Buys Bell & Light AB

* Bell & Light AB is a film production company

* At first, House of Friends pays 768,000 Swedish crowns ($86,137) in cash for 50 percent of Bell & Light

* Has option to buy at latest on Aug. 31, 2018 remaining 50 percent of Bell & Light at a price that will depend of co's 2018 operating result

