(Refiles to add two last bullet points on payment options)
Feb 14 House of Friends AB (publ):
* Buys Bell & Light AB
* Bell & Light AB is a film production company
* At first, House of Friends pays 768,000 Swedish crowns ($86,137) in cash for 50 percent of
Bell & Light
* Has option to buy at latest on Aug. 31, 2018 remaining 50 percent of Bell & Light at a
price that will depend of co's 2018 operating result
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.9160 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)